This year’s event was called “Paris and Pearls.”

Ridge hospital gala hits $240,000

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s annual gala did it again.

Last weekend’s event, the “Paris and Pearls 30th anniversary gala,” raised more than $240,000, according to the foundation.

The gala raised $230,000 last year, and $243,000 in 2016.

“This evening would not be possible without our generous sponsors, our hardworking gala committee, our guests, our volunteers, as well as all of the local businesses who donated to our live and silent auctions,” say foundation staff.

“Your community support is overwhelming and we cannot thank you enough.”

Proceeds from the event, held at Meadow Gardens golf course, are used to purchase essential, life-saving equipment, as well as funding other high priority needs for Ridge Meadows Hospital and health care services in the community.

