Sean Reid announced a $6,500 contribution to the Starfish Backpack program on a MeadowRidge Rotary Club Zoom conference call Tuesday. (Screengrab)

Ridge Meadows ER staff make $6,500 donation to kids in need

Money to be used in the Starfish Backpack program

A group of health-care workers at Ridge Meadows Hospital have proved that the care and nurturing they provide to others extends beyond the emergency room.

Taken aback by the show of support the community has made to front-line health-care workers, emergency room nurse Sean Reid said staff in his department – everyone from doctors to janitors – found a way to support society’s most vulnerable.

SEE ALSO: Police officers blast sirens in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to support health-care workers

In partnership with real-estate agent Cass McLeod and his colleagues, the group was able to raise more than $6,500 for the Starfish Backpack program.

The donation was announced on a MeadowRidge Rotary Club Zoom conference call Tuesday afternoon.

“We were just in awe about seeing how really incredible things were happening in the community relating to people wanting to take care of others,” Reid said on the call, adding that health-care workers have received high accolades for their work. “We wanted to give back to others that have been adversely impacted by this pandemic.”

SEE ALSO: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

The Starfish Backpack program provides free weekend meals to students in School District 42.

Due to school no longer being in session, the program can no longer provide students with a backpack of food for the weekend. Instead, Starfish Backpack Program chairwoman Ineke Boekhorst said, kids and parents can pick up a gift certificate every week which they can only use to buy food.

There are currently 115 kids in 15 local schools participating in the program.

The contribution from emergency department staff and real-estate agents means that the program can increase the number of children it serves by 20 to 24 children.

“I’m glad we’re helping with that, it’s a great thing that Sean put together and I’m so appreciate that he called me,” McLeod said, adding that every real-estate agent he called was all on-board with helping out.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grandpa walking 80 laps for 80 years to aid Maple Ridge COVID efforts

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows ER staff make $6,500 donation to kids in need

Money to be used in the Starfish Backpack program

Maple Ridge soccer club moves game to virtual world

Club to host a FIFA 19 Xbox tournament on Friday

SHARE: I love Mom because…

Tell us a favourite new tradition you’ve started with your mother during the COVID pandemic

Pitt Meadows skydiving company jumps into making cloth masks

Company views transition as way to keep people employeed, help stop spread of COVID-19

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge health centre windows painted up

Artists have shared positive message of love and togetherness on hospice and hospital windows

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

Most Read