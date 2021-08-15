Ridge Meadows Hockey Association’s donated jerseys reach Belarus

Ridge Meadows Hockey Association has been looking for more sustainable ways to discard their old hockey jerseys.

The associations’ VP ‘C’ hockey Amelia Norrie told The News that a while back the club felt that the old hockey jerseys, which were no longer in use, and those they had in excess, needed to be given away. The jerseys were in great condition and the association didn’t want to just discard them. That’s when they found out about the charity, Compassionate Resource Warehouse.

The Victoria-based organization, whose tagline is, “Shipping compassion around the world”, has been making donations of processed, packaged goods and equipment to charities and groups all over the world. The group was in the middle of planning a shipment to Belarus for hockey equipment and gear. The Ridge Meadows Hockey association reached out and donated all their excess jerseys to the charity. Last week, the charity’s shipment containing jerseys from the association and other items the charity collected, reached Belarus.

In a social media post, the charity said, “Our Belarus container has arrived and been unloaded. So thankful! There were many delays and many logistical challenges, but so worth it when you see the container arrive. Looks like a few stuffies fell out when the door opened- otherwise looks pretty much like we sent it! We have heard that several of the Child Development Centres have already arrived to pick up supplies! They have been waiting a very long to be able to start using them with all the children and teens they are involved with.”

“We receive jerseys every year through a free program with McDonalds and because of the unpredictability of registrations, too many unused jerseys had accumulated,” said Norrie.

The association donated 300 jerseys to the charity and will soon have more jerseys to donate once they get new jerseys next year.

“We always want to support Canadian hockey as much as possible, and without having charities like this one, these items will end up in landfill. We will continue to look for sustainable options to discard our hockey gear in the future as well,” said Norrie. “This is a start of something good for us.”

