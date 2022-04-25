Ridge Meadows Home Show back after two year COVID hiatus

Graham Vanstone, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Home Show is back this year with hundreds of exhibitors featuring the latest in home remodeling ideas and great products – and a family fun festival to boot.

This is the first in-person event since 2019, after the show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Graham Vanstone noted that even though it is exciting and challenging to put on the home show again after two years, one of the biggest challenges they have had on the organizing end is that many of the companies that exhibit at the show are experiencing staffing and supply chain issues.

“That, for us, was a real challenge,” said Vanstone.

Most of their exhibitors did re-book for the show, he said, but they booked less space. Previous to the pandemic, if a company booked eight booths for the show, this year they are only taking two, he explained.

Translation, this year they will have two buildings of exhibitors instead of three.

“Even though we are down one building, we really only are about 20 per cent down on the number of exhibitors,” he explained.

There will still be about 300 exhibitor booths, both indoors and outdoors, this year for people to browse.

Just outside the front doors to Planet Ice will be the Ready to Explore – GA Checkpoint featuring ATV’s motorcycles and boats.

DMC Contracting will also be there showcasing a fully outfitted fifth-wheel RV – a unit that rolls into the driveway the night before a home renovation is scheduled to take place – and is fully outfitted with laundry, a television, and everything a person needs to carry on with life.

The Golden Ears Winter Club lobby will be transformed into a sampling area, where people will be able to visit a line-up of vendors offering tastings of various food items.

Upstairs in the curling rink will be the Body, Mind, and Spirit Psychic Fair. Those who venture up will be able to experience mediumship and meditation, learn about metaphysical modalities, and check-in for messages from loved ones who have since passed. And maybe even discover their own psychic abilities.

Inside the curling rink people will be able to learn about renovating, building, and landscaping to tackle any big home project like building a new deck. Inside there will be exhibitors available to talk roofing, siding, solariums, and installation experts.

Planet Ice exhibitors will centre around home decorating, home theatre, appliances, flooring, furnishings, window fashions, home renovators, hot tubs, paint and wall coverings, decor items, kitchens, electronics, woodwork and design items, and artwork.

There will also be a marketplace that will feature unique household gadgets and products. The building will also feature a “girl stuff” section where people will be able to find jewellery, cosmetics, cookware, linens, and the most popular anti-aging products. There will also be a wide range of exhibitors dedicated to beauty, health, and fitness.

There will be a cooking section and people will be able to test out the latest in fitness equipment, as well.

Outside on the fairgrounds a food truck festival will offer everything from gourmet coffees and fresh lemonade, to Greek donairs, fish and chips, wood-fired pizza, homestyle deep-fried chicken, mac and cheese, poutine, plant-based gourmet, mini donuts, and ice cream from Sweet Tooth Creamery.

Shooting Star Amusements will be on site with fun rides and games for all ages.

Then there is the free Family Fest that will include a foam party and magic shows by Norden the Magician and The Great Gordini.

Bonnie Kilroe will be the star of the Celebrity Imposters Show with her Dolly Parton and Cher acts.

Haney Builders will have a giant sandbox at the festival and Golden Meadows Honey Farm will be teaching children where honey comes from.

Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics will have about 50 performers showing off their extreme flexibility and strength.

Happy Land Events-Characters will have more than 15 movie and television characters that will be wandering the festival grounds.

Maple Ridge Museum will have interactive activities, visual displays, and face-to-face encounters with local historians.

Talented local artists will be competing in all genres, styles, and age groups for the title of Ridge Meadows Got Talent.

And there will also be a sparkle bar and craft tent and facepainting.

Vanstone believes people are ready to experience in-person events again. He is hoping that people who have been attending the festival for years will be back – along with those new to the community.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people back and shopping, and smiling, and laughing, and reconnecting,” said Vanstone.

Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.

People watch a demonstration at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News)

Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics. (Special to The News)

Outside people will find the Family Fest and more Home Show booths. (Special to The News)

Bonnie Kilroe will be the star of the Celebrity Imposters Show with her Cher and Dolly Parton acts. (Special to The News)

Food trucks will be at the ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News)

People line up outside the main entrance to Planet Ice for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News)

Shooting Star Amusements will be providing a carnival and midway for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)