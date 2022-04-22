The public skate will be taking place at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge, across from the Albion Fairgrounds. (The News files)

Home Show: April 29-May 1

Ridge Meadows Home Show hosting public skate

Skate complimentary with paid admission to show

A complimentary public skate will be taking place this year at the Ridge Meadows Home Show.

The skate will be free of charge with every Home Show paid admission.

It will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and from 11-1 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Helmet and skate rentals will be available at Planet Ice.

The skate is being put on by the City of Maple Ridge and RG Properties Ltd..

Planet Ice is located across from the Albion Fairgrounds at 23588 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge.

