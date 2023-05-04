Ridge Meadows Home Show the place to be

The Monster Foam Pit proved very popular with the children at last years Ridge Meadows Home Show. Food trucks at the Ridge Meadows Home Show will have everything from donairs, mac and cheese, gourmet coffee, and ice cream. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements will have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Norden the Magician and his partner Gordon were a hit with children and adults alike last year at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Festival. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements will have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements will have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements will have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements will have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Food trucks at the Ridge Meadows Home Show will have everything from donairs, mac and cheese, gourmet coffee, and ice cream. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Face painting will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Graham Vanstone, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/The News) Students are key to all aspects of the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News) Tina Clelland has been part of the Ridge Meadows Home Show, and specifically the Body, Mind, Spirit Psychic Fair, for years. She will be giving readings and leading a few lectures during the 2022 event. (Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Home Show will feature hundreds of booths showcasing everything from home decor and kitchen renovations to solutions for the garden. (Special to The News) People watch a demonstration at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News) Food trucks will be at the ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News) People line up outside the main entrance to Planet Ice for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Special to The News) A Monster Foam Party will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show again this year. (Monster Foam/Special to The News) A Monster Foam Party will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show again this year. (Monster Foam/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Home Show is back, and just in time for spring cleaning, renovation and garden season!

There is literally something for everyone at the 27th annual Ridge Meadows Home Show.

Whether you are remodeling your home, need help with outdoor landscaping, adding a hot tub to your backyard, or you simply want to take in some free live entertainment or feel the adrenaline pump through your veins at the Shooting Star Amusements carnival – the home show has you covered.

Graham Vanstone, executive director of the show, is excited that everything is getting back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

“There are no restrictions, life has gone back to normal, people can start shopping, we have products,” he said, noting that last year, even though they were able to hold a show, reduced in size, it was difficult for their clients and exhibitors to find product to bring because of supply chain issues.

“It will be great to have everything go back to pre-pandemic,” he said.

More than 300 booths will pack all three arenas this year – two in Planet Ice, and one in Golden Ears Winter Club – packed with the latest in design, decluttering, self discovery.

“What I’m really most excited about is having all three buildings,” said Vanstone.

“There are a lot of new businesses this year,” he added. “I have not seen this many new exhibitors in my time with the show.”

In the lobby of Building A, Golden Ears Winter Club, guests will start their home show journey in the sampling area where vendors will be handing out free delicious bits and bites of their latest products from premium fudge, to specialty oils and soy sauce, savoury sauces and condiments, and flavours of the South Pacific.

Guests will then head into the main building where they will find everything they need to know about gardening and landscaping. Here they will find products like roofing, siding, solariums, landscaping, decking, and the installation experts to advise them.

In Building B, in Planet Ice, guests will find the marketplace for those unique gadgets and one-of-a-kind items. This section will also contain a “girl stuff” area where there will be jewelry, cosmetics, spas, linens, and even the most popular anti-aging items on the market. In the wellness section there will be a wide range of exhibitors dedicated to beauty, health, and fitness.

New this year, the Body, Mind, and Spirit Psychic Fair will be located downstairs in Building B.

“We’re hoping people go in and see it,” said Vanstone of the move, adding that it has always been very well attended, but that there are still a good portion of guests to the show that don’t even know the psychic fair exists.

The psychic fair promises to illuminate one’s inner life. It will span the gamut of esoteric pursuits including mediumship and meditation and will allow people to experience metaphysical modalities and receive messages from those who are no longer around.

Building C will contain home decor, home theatre, the latest in appliances, and more. Design professionals will be on hand giving out advice in everything from flooring, furnishings, window fashions, hot tubs, paint, wall coverings, decor items, kitchens, electronics, woodwork, and even artwork.

Outside the fairgrounds will be packed with entertainment and things to do for all ages.

Just outside the main entrance to Planet Ice will be some cozy spas and hot tubs in the Arctic Spa tent.

A line-up of 12 vendors will be offering “street food” at the food truck festival. There will be everything from gourmet coffee, fresh lemonade, Greek donairs, fish and chips, JapaTacos, mac and cheese, poutine, ice cream from Sweet Tooth Creamery, and mini donuts.

Shooting Star Amusements will be set up with various adrenaline pumping rides and games at the carnival. Fees will apply for rides and other attractions.

The Family Fest is entirely free and has been a part of the home show for 25 years. Norden the Magician will be host, once again of the Family Fest stage and he is a favourite of children, dazzling them with his amazing tricks and entertaining them with his hilarious antics. His solo show can be caught at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Then Norden will be performing with his buddy, The Great Gordini, at the Norden and Gordon Show. The pair have won many awards for the duo show. Their comedic back and forth banter along with interactive magic make this a must-see show.

The Great Gordini will also have a chance to prove he is the funniest magician at the show during his solo performance at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Students from Shine Bright Studio will be presenting a sneak peak of their new production Suessical JR. the Musical where children will be up close to Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and more of their favourite Dr. Seuss characters. They will be performing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Dunvegan Dance Academy, formerly known as the Stave Falls Scottish Dancers, will be performing a program made up of mostly choreographed Scottish novelty numbers at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

See incredibly flexible feats performed by contortionists who train at Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics as their take to the stage at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Watch as they demonstrate grace and beauty while bending their bodies into complex positions, and, weather permitting, as they showcase aerials from a crane.

The Monster Foam Party is back by popular demand with about four feet deep foam that is allergy-free, environmentally friendly, and requires zero clean-up. The party runs from: 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 5; 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and from 11-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

New this year is Bells and Whistles Mini Golf.

They are bringing the entire nine holes to the home show and set it up in a fun configuration in a 30 by 90 foot space.

“It is completely free all three days,” said assistant event coordinator Jhammi Gunnarsen, noting that they had it at another show and it was really popular. And, she added, they have never had mini golf at the Ridge Meadows Home Show before.

“It will be good to come on down and have a little put, put competition with yourself, your friends, your family – and it is all ages, it’s not just for kids, that’s the nice thing about this,” she said.

Haney Builders Supplies will have a sandbox set up all three days of the home show and Golden Meadows Honey Farm will be on site with hands-on activities for children, and some of their fresh local honey.

Happy Land Events will be bringing favourite movie and television characters to life and will be wandering the fairgrounds all three days of the show for people to say hello or take selfies with.

Finally there will be face painting and a craft tent featuring a Sparkle Bar where children can have fun with glitter.

Entrance to the Ridge Meadows Home Show is $5 per person or $8 for the family.

The show is taking place at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23588 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge, and runs from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, May 5; 10-8 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 10-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.