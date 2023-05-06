Ridge Meadows Home Show underway in Maple Ridge

Michael Wadham (right) demonstrates a Miracle Chef knife for a customer at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Liam Mostrenko of Cabellero shows one of his company’s car lifts with a 1968 Mustang. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Kyle Gatenby of Centra Windows said the Ridge Meadows Home Show is one of his personal favourites. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Ryan Drozda and Daniel Flores try out a Plasma bed at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) The Ducks are Back this year, said Margaret Attwell and Don Mitchell, who were selling Rotary Duck Race tickets for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society at the home show. They came dressed for success. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Candace Halliday tries out a hair product at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Canadian Power and Sail Squadron commander Burns Grund shows off a boat simulator and a nautical outfit at the home show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Kristie Colpitts tries out a reflexology machine at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) John demonstrates an Aquablade window cleaner. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Chad Grant of Haney Builders Supplies said the company has long been a supporter of the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) A customer gets a whiter smile at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)

Kids were running through the Monster Foam Party, and from midway ride to ride, as the Ridge Meadows Home Show continued on Saturday,

Indoors some bigger kids were sitting in massage chairs, eating some tasty samples, or having their fortunes read at the Mind, Body and Spirit Psychic Fair.

For local business people, the show has been highlighted on their calendars as an annual event for decades. This is the 27th annual show, and Haney Builders Supplies has been a regular, and is a sponsor again this year.

“We’ve been at it every year. It gives us quite a bit of business, and a chance to give back,” said Chad Grant.

Members of the public were able to help themselves to vegetable seeds that were given away, and they were also filling out entry forms for a draw prize that included $800 worth of tools being given away.

“We’ve been busy all day. It comes and goes in waves,” said Grant.

He said the show is a more important event than in the past, to introduce people to local businesses.

“The community is growing, there’s so many people coming to town, and here they can see what we have to offer – not just Haney Builders, but all of Maple Ridge.”

Ed Gray of Competition Blinds and Closets said his family business has been a participant in the home show since it started in the downtown.

“Some years we do really well, and it’s always worthwhile going,” said Gray.

He said it’s tough to place a value on participating in the show, because its results in immediate sales, but also and potential customers who won’t be ready to purchase anything until a future date.

He has had a year or two when he didn’t participate in the home show, and could see the result of that: “I had people saying ‘we thought you went out of business.’”

New businesses at the show were all impressed.

“It’s very busy, which is great,” said Daniela Popopici, who was selling patio furniture. She had been to other home shows, but said they didn’t compare. “The amount of traffic is crazy good.

”It’s great to see people coming out, and getting back into the community,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy, who noted the Home Show is a fun family event that draws both locals and guests from out of town.

Ruimy has been active at the show, hosting a booth when he was a member of parliament, and now as mayor he is in the city booth. Ruimy said he enjoyed meeting the public and sometimes having “impactful conversations.”

“And if you own your home, it’s a great place to see ‘This would look great in my home,’” added Ruimy.

The home show runs Saturday, May 6 until 8 p.m., and Sunday May 7 from 10-4 p.m., with the fair run by Shooting Star Amusements open until later, at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23588 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge. Family Fest is free for all ages.