Ridge Meadows Home Show’s psychic fair keeps growing

More products and services added to popular Body Mind and Spirit Psychic Fair

Diane of KD Creations displays her many rocks and crystals at last year’s psychic fair. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows Home Show features a Body Mind and Spirit Psychic Fair that has steadily improved through the past decade.

Tina Clelland has been involved as one of the organizers of the psychic fair since 2010. Back then, it was mostly about psychic readings for visitors, but much has been added.

“The evolution of the fair has been tremendous,” Clelland said. “When I first started, we could only have readers, and for several years that is what we did. Then I was able to open it up to include energy workers, and finally to host an all-around fair including metaphysical vendors.”

And this year, Clelland said she is excited to have not only the readers, who have been at the fair for a decade or more, but new talent as well.

“New this year is a very gifted channeler,” Clelland said. “Many of our readers have a background in energy healing, and have done intensive training at Arthur Findlay college in the U.K.”

The fair will also have certified energy workers and Indian head massage, that she describes as “the best.”

The vendors include KD Creations with crystals, Raad Crystals offering alchemy products, and there will be runes, rune pendants, wands and other items for sale. Clelland provides a biopulsar reflexograph with supporting colour product.

There will also be seminars running throughout the event, and she said people can learn how to expand their own psychic abilities.

The promoters say the show is a rare opportunity to meet some of the province’s most gifted psychics under one roof.

“I believe over the years we have established a fantastic reputation, bringing to the community readers, energy workers and metaphysical vendors who have integrity and high ethics, that truly shines through,” added Clelland.

“As always, I’m excited to do this event,” she said.

The psychic fair will run all three days of the home show, May 5 to 7, and has been moved downstairs this year. There is no admission charge, but there are fees for readings.

Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.