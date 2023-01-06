Ridge Meadows Hospice Society faces a 50% drop in volunteers

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is one of many non-profit organizations that is currently struggling to find volunteers. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is in desperate need of more help as the organization faces a 50 per cent decline in its number of volunteers.

Lindsey Willis, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society, explained that this significant dip in volunteers is putting a massive strain on the McKenney Creek Hospice and the group’s grief support programs.

“Our program volunteer numbers are definitely lower than previous years, and this is a challenge across the board for most volunteer-run organizations,” said Willis.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Oktoberfest celebration raises over $25,000 for hospice society

She explained that having the proper number of volunteers is essential for the group to continue being able to provide their services for free in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“Our support team volunteers are the essence of our ability to provide no-cost, accessible programs to our community,” said Willis. “Volunteers are required to undergo extensive training to provide this very special emotional support in hospice, hospital, long-term care, and in patients’ homes.”

Willis is encouraging people to apply as volunteers, and said that those who have worked as volunteers with the hospice society tend to stay for a while once they experience what it’s like to help those facing grief and loss.

“Volunteering with the hospice society offers you a tremendous opportunity for personal growth and development while truly making a difference in peoples’ lives,” she said. “Our current volunteers have been with the organization for well over five to ten years and we are so grateful for their continued service.”

RELATED: Hundreds of thousands raised at hospital foundation’s Disco Ball Gala in Maple Ridge

There are several different volunteering positions currently available. Anyone interested in applying can do so by visiting https://ridgemeadowshospicesociety.com/.