Ridge Meadows Hospice Society hosts A Time to Remember

Photo tribute to loved ones, songs from Maple Ridge Choral Society

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society invites the community to join them for a candle lighting and community memorial, coming up on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at St. George Anglican Church.

The event, titled A Time To Remember, is a non-denominational service to honour grief and loss during the holidays.

All are welcome to attend, and submit a photo of a loved one for the photo tribute slide show. Please send photos to info@gardenhill.ca by Dec. 2. All photos should be in jpeg or png digital formats.

This year, the Hospice Society welcomes the return of the Maple Ridge Choral Society, which brings Christmas spirit to events during the holiday season. The evening will also include readings from Hospice Society staff and volunteers.

St. George is both hosting at 23500 Dewdney Trunk Rd., and will be live streaming the evening through their web-site https://stgeorgemapleridge.ca/

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is a not-for-profit that provides compassion, support and care to individuals experiencing their end-of-life journey, and grief support for their loved ones.

