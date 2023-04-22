Ridge Meadows Hospice Society invites community event sign-up

Hike for Hospice is coming up in Maple Ridge. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Facebook)

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is inviting the public to get involved in an upcoming event that is part of a nationwide effort to support hospice work.

The Hike for Hospice is coming up on May 28 at Allco Park in Maple Ridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a special memorial event hosted by the Hospice Society that includes a short 1.3km walk through Allco Park (13255 Alouette Rd.), but it is also the local chapter of a national event across Cananda that honors the work of hospice and palliative care workers, and it’s a chance to walk in memory of a loved one.

The day will include a gentle yoga warm-up, music from special guest musicians, along with a stop along the riverside to release flower petals into the Alouette River as a simple way to honour those who have been lost.

READ ALSO: Day-use passes back for Golden Ears Provincial Park

Leashed pets are welcome.

Afterwards there will be a memory rock painting, and a picnic in the park with pizza and refreshments.

All are welcome, and there is no cost to attend this free event, but donations are welcome when participants register.

The Hike for Hospice Palliative Care is a national fundraising event across Canada that brings together organizations working in hospice palliative care to raise funds and awareness in their community, says the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association. Each year, thousands of ‘hikers’ participate in events put on by local organizations. All funds raised during the Hike for Hospice Palliative Care stay within the community in which they were raised.

For more information, or to register, see ridgemeadowshospicesociety.com

READ ALSO: North Vancouver man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

maple ridgePitt Meadows