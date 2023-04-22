Hike for Hospice is coming up in Maple Ridge. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Facebook)

Hike for Hospice is coming up in Maple Ridge. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Facebook)

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society invites community event sign-up

Hike for Hospice part of a nationwide effort to support palliative care

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is inviting the public to get involved in an upcoming event that is part of a nationwide effort to support hospice work.

The Hike for Hospice is coming up on May 28 at Allco Park in Maple Ridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a special memorial event hosted by the Hospice Society that includes a short 1.3km walk through Allco Park (13255 Alouette Rd.), but it is also the local chapter of a national event across Cananda that honors the work of hospice and palliative care workers, and it’s a chance to walk in memory of a loved one.

The day will include a gentle yoga warm-up, music from special guest musicians, along with a stop along the riverside to release flower petals into the Alouette River as a simple way to honour those who have been lost.

READ ALSO: Day-use passes back for Golden Ears Provincial Park

Leashed pets are welcome.

Afterwards there will be a memory rock painting, and a picnic in the park with pizza and refreshments.

All are welcome, and there is no cost to attend this free event, but donations are welcome when participants register.

The Hike for Hospice Palliative Care is a national fundraising event across Canada that brings together organizations working in hospice palliative care to raise funds and awareness in their community, says the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association. Each year, thousands of ‘hikers’ participate in events put on by local organizations. All funds raised during the Hike for Hospice Palliative Care stay within the community in which they were raised.

For more information, or to register, see ridgemeadowshospicesociety.com

READ ALSO: North Vancouver man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge gathers to celebrate the environment at Earth Day event

Just Posted

Hike for Hospice is coming up in Maple Ridge. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Facebook)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society invites community event sign-up

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge gathers to celebrate the environment at Earth Day event

Morgan Downey, from Maple Ridge, and Alex Paterson, from Pitt Meadows, were both named to the 2023 Team BC U19 women’s field lacrosse team. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes named to Team BC Lacrosse rosters

Maple Ridge Chorus is putting on a concert called <em>The Show Must Go On</em>. (Special to The News)
The best of Broadway to be performed by Maple Ridge Chorus

Pop-up banner image