The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season, when loved ones are missed. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season, when loved ones are missed. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society offers Celebrate a Life

Hang a Christmas tree ornament in memory of a loved one

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season.

The hospice invites members of the public to visit the Hospice Society Thrift Store until Dec. 23, and hang an ornament on their Christmas tree in memory of a lost loved one.

Each ornament has a hand-made tag attached, so people can write their loved one’s name or a message on the ornament they hang.

READ ALSO:3rd annual Maple Ridge walk for men’s health kicks off on Saturday

The thrift store is located at 12011-224th Street in Maple Ridge.

There will be a second Celebrate a Life Display at the Valleyfair Mall from Nov. 25 until Dec. 4.

The Hospice Society also has hummingbird tree ornaments available by donation as a keepsake those receiving them can take to their own tree, or give as a gift. The minimum donation is $10, and they are available at the thrift store.

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has multiple programs and volunteer support services available for those who need support. Call 604-463-7722.

READ ALSO: Winter market comes to Pitt Meadows airport

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3rd annual Maple Ridge walk for men’s health kicks off on Saturday

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season, when loved ones are missed. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society offers Celebrate a Life

Katzie artist Rain Pierre has created murals for the Metro facilities on Golden Ears Way. This is part of one mural. (Special to The News)
Metro hires Katzie artist for murals in Maple Ridge

More widening work on the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been announced. (Province of BC/Special to The News)
More widening of Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge announced

Jaden Shanley is holding the third annual 60 km walk for men’s health in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Jaden Shanley Instagram/Special to The News)
3rd annual Maple Ridge walk for men’s health kicks off on Saturday