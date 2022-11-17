Ridge Meadows Hospice Society offers Celebrate a Life

Hang a Christmas tree ornament in memory of a loved one

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season, when loved ones are missed. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season.

The hospice invites members of the public to visit the Hospice Society Thrift Store until Dec. 23, and hang an ornament on their Christmas tree in memory of a lost loved one.

Each ornament has a hand-made tag attached, so people can write their loved one’s name or a message on the ornament they hang.

The thrift store is located at 12011-224th Street in Maple Ridge.

There will be a second Celebrate a Life Display at the Valleyfair Mall from Nov. 25 until Dec. 4.

The Hospice Society also has hummingbird tree ornaments available by donation as a keepsake those receiving them can take to their own tree, or give as a gift. The minimum donation is $10, and they are available at the thrift store.

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has multiple programs and volunteer support services available for those who need support. Call 604-463-7722.

