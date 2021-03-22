Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary donates 30K to hospital foundation

Big contribution provided despite thrift store shutting down; gift shop closed for eight months

Despite a year with many setbacks, Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary was still able to provide a large donation to the hospital foundation.

The charity cut a check for the hospital for $30,000 on Monday, March 8.

While the donation is shy of the $50,ooo it contributed in 2020, the circumstances more than explain the short coming.

This year the auxiliary, which has been around for 68 years, had to close the doors of Economy Cottage, its thrift store on Dewdney Trunk in Maple Ridge.

The gift shop it runs within Ridge Meadows Hospital was shuttered for eight months of the year as well.

Hospital foundation spokesperson, Kate Campbell, said the donation will be used for high priority needs.

“This will go towards equipment that supports the comfort of patients and their families in hospice and PATH, equipment that increases the scope of home health services, transportation technology for the operating room and surgical daycare units,” she said.

“We are immensely thankful to the RMH Auxiliary for their continued support of health care in our community.”