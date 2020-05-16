Ridge Meadows Hospital digital mammogram receives new name

The Ridge Meadows Hospital has been approved to grant naming rights to its new digital mammogram suite in memory of Margaret Jeeves.

In an announcement shared on the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Facebook page May 13, the foundation said it was pleased of the move and thanked the Drive for the Cure Foundation for their “incredibly generous and thoughtful support to our hospital over the years.”

Robert Jeeves, who is the son of Margaret, is the founder of the Drive for the Cure Foundation.

With support from local businesses and individuals across B.C., the foundation has raised more then $2 million for enhancing health, well-being and quality of life for those struggling with cancer or neurological illness.

“It’s a great day for all of us at Team Drive for the Cure, especially me and my family, yesterday we got the great news that Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health approved the naming rights of the new Digital Mammogram suite at Ridge Meadows Hospital in memory of my mom,” Robert wrote on Facebook May 13. “Sadly, my mom spent many days at Ridge Meadows Hospital in 2019 and later passed away June 29, 2019 at McKenny Creek Hospital on the same site.”

Robert wrote that Drive for the Cure has worked with Ridge Meadows Hospital for more than 20 years and has donated about $400,000 so far.

“I could not be more proud of our team,” he wrote. “Thank you Drive for the Cure Foundation. The plaque ceremony will come soon, once all the COVID-19 issues pass, thank you again.