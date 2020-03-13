Abi Fletcher, left, a physiotherapist in home health, received a Life Long Learning Education Grant from Debbie Kennedy, with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation cancels event for grant recipients

Life Long Learning Education Grants handed out at office instead

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation handed out grants to health care staff on Thursday, but the didn’t have the celebration they were planning.

Instead of handing out the Life Long Learning Education Grants along with 75 strawberry milkshakes donated by White Spot in the hospital cafeteria where the recipients could be applauded, they handed them out one by one at the foundation office instead.

READ MORE: Thousands raised at Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gala

The event was cancelled on Wednesday, said Laura Butler, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, “in an abundance of caution of putting that many people together in one place.”

There were 17 recipients of the grants valued up to $500 each.

Since 2014, the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation has awarded $27,492 in funding to 82 health care staff to help them meet their professional development goals.

The grants are handed out twice a year.

Abi Fletcher, a physiotherapist in home health, received a grant which she is planning to put towards a three day course on incontinence starting in April.

“This is fantastic,” she said of the grant.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge private school names new headmaster

Just Posted

The ACT cancels shows of more than 250 people during COVID-19 outbreak

Maple Ridge centre following directions from province

LETTER: Bear killed needlessly

Maple Ridge fines not likely answer to bear-people conflicts, one letter writer believes

WEATHER: A rain-free weekend forecast for Ridge Meadows

Cloudy and windy weather expected on Friday

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation cancels event for grant recipients

Life Long Learning Education Grants handed out at office instead

Maple Ridge private school names new headmaster

Scott Banack will take over for Hugh Burke at Meadowridge School in July 2021

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Most Read