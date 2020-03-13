Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation cancels event for grant recipients

Life Long Learning Education Grants handed out at office instead

Abi Fletcher, left, a physiotherapist in home health, received a Life Long Learning Education Grant from Debbie Kennedy, with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation handed out grants to health care staff on Thursday, but the didn’t have the celebration they were planning.

Instead of handing out the Life Long Learning Education Grants along with 75 strawberry milkshakes donated by White Spot in the hospital cafeteria where the recipients could be applauded, they handed them out one by one at the foundation office instead.

The event was cancelled on Wednesday, said Laura Butler, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, “in an abundance of caution of putting that many people together in one place.”

There were 17 recipients of the grants valued up to $500 each.

Since 2014, the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation has awarded $27,492 in funding to 82 health care staff to help them meet their professional development goals.

The grants are handed out twice a year.

Abi Fletcher, a physiotherapist in home health, received a grant which she is planning to put towards a three day course on incontinence starting in April.

“This is fantastic,” she said of the grant.

