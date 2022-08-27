Laura Butler and Deanna Lackey of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation accept a cheque for $10,000 from Karl Neufeld-Peters of Haney Builders Supplies. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gets $10,000 donation

Still selling tickets on upcoming 50/50 draw, as pot nears $12,000

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation got a huge donation this week, and is about to share a big 50/50 pot with a fundraising draw in the coming week.

Karl Neufeld-Peters of Haney Builders Supplies presented the foundation with a cheque for $10,000 that was raised during their second annual Haney Builders Fitness Challenge.

The funds are used to purchase equipment for the hospital, and other high priority health care needs.

The foundation is also selling 50/50 Fortune Raffle tickets in an unrelated fundraising effort.

The pot keeps growing, and the foundation announced on Friday that the jackpot is more than $12,300. The winner will take half.

A single ticket is $10, three for $25, eight for $50, and 20 for $100. The deadline to buy a ticket is midnight on Aug. 31.

To purchase see rmhfoundation.rabblenexus.com, or buy at the Haney Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Foundation office.

The raffle is supported by Waypoint Insurance.

