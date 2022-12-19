Laura Butler of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Fouundation is presented a $25,000 cheque from Rob Jeeves of the Drive for the Cure Foundation. (Special to The News)

Laura Butler of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Fouundation is presented a $25,000 cheque from Rob Jeeves of the Drive for the Cure Foundation. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation receives $25,000 donation

Final instalment in $100,000 commitment in memory of Margaret Jeeves

In the season of giving, the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation marked the final instalment in a $100,000 donation, made in the memory of the late Margaret Jeeves.

This week, her son Rob Jeeves from the Drive for the Cure Foundation presented a cheque to Laura Butler of the hospital foundation for $25,000. The donation marks the last payment in the $100,000 commitment, which was celebrated in October 2021 with the naming of the digital mammography suite at Ridge Meadows Hospital in the memory of his mother, Margaret Jeeves.

The announcement of the final donation was made on social media pages for both off the foundations this week.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Hospital digital mammogram receives new name

The funds will be put toward a Sonosite Point-Of-Care Ultrasound System for the operating room. The system uses the most advanced image clarity, to give clinicians a better level of confidence for diagnostic and procedural applications. It uses high-frequency sound waves to produce real-time dynamic images, and using this machine, physicians can visualize the location for injection with 90-100 per cent accuracy, resulting in less pain for the patient.

Rob Jeeves is the founder of the Drive for the Cure Foundation, which has supported the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation for more than 20 years, and has donated more than $400,000.

‘Maggie’ Jeeves passed away in June of 2019, after a 13-year battle with cancer, and spent a lot of time in treatment at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

READ ALSO: Christmas Hamper Society helps hundreds of struggling people afford Christmas gifts

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Stark contrast to summer days on the lake

Just Posted

Laura Butler of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Fouundation is presented a $25,000 cheque from Rob Jeeves of the Drive for the Cure Foundation. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation receives $25,000 donation

The Legion Veterans Village project is seen under construction in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The project is led by the Royal Canadian Legion B.C./Yukon Command, Whalley Legion Branch 229 and Lark Group and will be Canada’s first centre of excellence for veterans and first responders focusing on post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health as well as mixed medical and rehabilitative services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PAINFUL TRUTH: Real estate boom and bust creates future problems

Keith Griffith shared a picture of Alouette Lake during a damp fall day, before too much snow had yet to cover the mountain peaks. Not many visitors at this time of year. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stark contrast to summer days on the lake

ValleyFair Mall and Haney Place Mall will both be offering free gift wrapping, on Dec. 20 and 22, respectively. (Tracy Holmes/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge malls offer free gift wrapping for food bank donations

Pop-up banner image