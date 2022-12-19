Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation receives $25,000 donation

Laura Butler of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Fouundation is presented a $25,000 cheque from Rob Jeeves of the Drive for the Cure Foundation. (Special to The News)

In the season of giving, the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation marked the final instalment in a $100,000 donation, made in the memory of the late Margaret Jeeves.

This week, her son Rob Jeeves from the Drive for the Cure Foundation presented a cheque to Laura Butler of the hospital foundation for $25,000. The donation marks the last payment in the $100,000 commitment, which was celebrated in October 2021 with the naming of the digital mammography suite at Ridge Meadows Hospital in the memory of his mother, Margaret Jeeves.

The announcement of the final donation was made on social media pages for both off the foundations this week.

The funds will be put toward a Sonosite Point-Of-Care Ultrasound System for the operating room. The system uses the most advanced image clarity, to give clinicians a better level of confidence for diagnostic and procedural applications. It uses high-frequency sound waves to produce real-time dynamic images, and using this machine, physicians can visualize the location for injection with 90-100 per cent accuracy, resulting in less pain for the patient.

Rob Jeeves is the founder of the Drive for the Cure Foundation, which has supported the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation for more than 20 years, and has donated more than $400,000.

‘Maggie’ Jeeves passed away in June of 2019, after a 13-year battle with cancer, and spent a lot of time in treatment at Ridge Meadows Hospital.