Ridge Meadows Hospital employee (L) Jade Tomlinson helps (R) Leline Davis get the hang of an iPad. (Contributed photo)

Ridge Meadows Hospital gets funding for virtual volunteers

Maple Ridge Community Foundation and federal funds help hospital volunteers access iPads

Being a senior in a hospital is a nerve-wrecking ordeal at the best of times.

When a patient is stuck in one during a world-wide pandemic – where visitor restrictions are leaving them lonely, isolated, and scared – it can be a nightmare.

Debbie Kennedy from Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation said one of the most significant challenges is the issue of patient communications.

“One of the things that the staff really notice, is even a virtual visit can make a huge difference for the patient,” she said.

“They’re often calmer, and less anxious, and that just makes for a better patient experience.”

The hospital foundation teamed up with Maple Ridge Community Foundation and the federal Emergency Community Support Fund to see if they could remedy the situation.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches weekly online trivia night

“We applied for funding for 12 iPads,” Kennedy said, pointing out while restrictions on visitors still exist, volunteers will keep the iPads at home and communicate with patients, offering a social connection.

They’re calling it the Virtual Volunteer program, and are hoping it provides a boost for senior patients who might feel isolated within the hospital.

“Benefits include an increase in self-esteem and morale, a stimulation of community connection outside the hospital walls, promotion of social support and the opportunity to create friendships which provides overall improvement of the patient experience,” Kennedy said.

She added when volunteers are allowed back on site, they will use the iPads to help the elderly patients set up virtual visits with their family and friends.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hospitalsmaple ridgevolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: City of Maple Ridge introduces summer concert series and drive-in movie events

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Hospital gets funding for virtual volunteers

Maple Ridge Community Foundation and federal funds help hospital volunteers access iPads

Ground finally broken at former site of Northumberland Courts in Maple Ridge

After a nine year wait, construction of 82 condos on Fraser Street set to begin

B.C. launches day-use pass pilot for Golden Ears Park amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

VIDEO: City of Maple Ridge introduces summer concert series and drive-in movie events

Summer Happenings runs until the September 12

Three people safe after fire at Maple Ridge home

Cause of the fire is under investigation

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

12 men fined after TikTok filming sparks police response in Surrey

Pistol-style airsoft guns, baseball bat and chair with rope found in search at Mud Bay Park: police

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Phone call scammers now preying on COVID-19 fears

Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out

Abbotsford high schools move to quarterly schedule due to COVID-19

Students will take two classes each quarter, instead of 4 or 5 per semester

Most Read