Ridge Meadows Hospital has baby New Year 2020

Aviana Melissa Hamilton was born on January 2 at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows Hospital has a New Years Baby.

Aviana Melissa Hamilton was supposed to be delivered by a planned caesarean section on January 3, but made her own way into the world at 12:53 p.m. on January 2 to parents Claire and Roger.

RELATED: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Claire, who initially arrived at the hospital at 6 a.m. the day of Aviana’s birth, said her husband was “super calm” during the whole event.

The seven pound and 14 ounce baby couldn’t come soon enough for older sister Aniyah, 7.

“I think that she was excited that she was finally here,” said her mother.

Claire learned within four hours of Aviana’s birth that she was the hospital’s New Years baby.

“I think it’s a pretty neat thing for her because she is a first New Years baby for a city, that’s kind of cool,” she said.

Mother and daughter were released from hospital on Friday.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter