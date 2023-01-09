Nancy and Mike Murray working on a Salvation Army kettle. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Nancy and Mike Murray working on a Salvation Army kettle. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows kettle campaign raised $97,000 for Salvation Army

One local volunteer did 24 shifts as a bell ringer this year

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign’s final numbers are in, and it raised $97,000 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

That is unfortunately about half of the admittedly ambitious goal of $200,000 set for this year’s campaign, and did not match $138,000 raised during the 2021 Christmas season.

Weather was a factor, and Stuart Richardson, the 2022 Christmas Kettle Coordinator, noted some kettle shifts were cancelled because bell ringers were simply unable to even get out of their driveways due to snow.

But many of the volunteers did show up, and they were thanked by the organization.

“There were some very cold, snowy, icy, rainy and sunny days and you showed up for all of them. I am so inspired by your diligence and loyalty – you sure made my job so much easier,” Richardson said in a message to his volunteers.

Richardson said the spirit at the kettles was very positive, and the first-year coordinator found it heartwarming they way his volunteers got involved. There were 98 individual volunteer bell ringers, and they covered 653 shifts in total. Thirty-six of those who manned the kettle did so for the first time.

The most shifts done by one volunteer was 24, out of a total of 32 days of bell ringing.

High inflation has been blamed for numerous charities saying they have seen a dip in donations over the past year.

Richardson said the community was giving, and there were a lot of donations of $50, and several of $100.

“In today’s climate, that’s pretty generous,” he said. “To take that money out of your pocket, when you’re going to buy groceries, is an amazing act of altruism. It restores my faith.”

Their biggest day for donations was the second-last of the campaign, and on Dec. 22 there was a total of $5,046.

He said many youth groups and teams got involved, including Guides, Knights Football, sports teams from swimming, softball, soccer and hockey organizations, Maple Ridge Christian School, international and local high school students, and Royal Le Page Realtors.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge welfare office heavily damaged after weekend incident

READ ALSO: Homicide investigators called after 3 people found dead in B.C. home

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSalvation Army

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stand up against dementia stigma this Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Just Posted

There is now a three-day cooling-off period for real estate purchases in B.C. (Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver/Special to The News)
New ‘cooling off’ period in real estate comes too late, says Maple Ridge realtor

Nancy and Mike Murray working on a Salvation Army kettle. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows kettle campaign raised $97,000 for Salvation Army

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction office has been heavily damaged. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge welfare office heavily damaged after weekend incident

Captain Jordan Kujala has five points in the past two games. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames perfect in 2023