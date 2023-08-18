Ridge Meadows RCMP beat the heat with Mission Im-Popsicle

Cpl. Julie Klaussner hands out a popsicle. (Neil Corbett/The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP officers at Mission Im-popsicle in Pitt Meadows. (RCMP/Special to The News) Supt. Wendy Mehat handing out icy treats and stickers. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP officer in charge Sept. Wendy Mehat hit the streets for a special operation on Thursday in Maple Ridge.

Mehat took part in Mission Im-Popsicle, and was joined by media relations officer Cpl. Julie Klaussner and a cooler full of Popsicles, as they handed out the icy treats to kids in Maple Ridge Park on the afternoon of Aug. 17.

The day before, an RCMP team popped up in the park with Popsicles to help patrons at Harris Road Park in Pitt Meadows stay cool in the middle of the heat wave. They also had metallic badge stickers for the kids.

It was appreciated by parents.

“My daughter just got home and was so excited to tell me about seeing ya’ll at the park handing out Popsicles, thank you!” said Steph Hill in social media.

“It has been well received by the community during this heat wave, and giving us the opportunity to connect with some youth in our community,” said Klaussner.

