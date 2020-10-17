Ridge Meadows RCMP officer loses battle with cancer

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 10. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)

A Ridge Meadows RCMP officer has lost his battle with cancer.

Const. Mike Pedrosa succumbed to the disease on Oct. 10 at his home surrounded by his family.

“Mike was a long serving member in the community, he served with honour and pride,” read a press release from the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

A GoFundMe page was started for Pedrosa on Sept. 21, 2016.

On it, a friend of his named Shannon Stenbeck said that he had suffered a grand mal seizure in March, 2010, and a tumor was discovered in his brain.

At that time he underwent surgery and underwent eight months of chemo when the tumor was determined to be malignant.

But on Sept. 7, 2016, Stenbeck wrote on the GoFundMe page, he suffered another seizure and was rushed to hospital where a CT scan and a later MRI revealed a mass in his previous tumor site. He underwent brain surgery that year.

Donors on the site raised $13,140 for his family.

Ridge Meadows RCMP shared his valedictorian speech that he gave at his graduation from Depot Division in 2007, saying how it displayed the values of courage and strength that Pedrosa embodied.

The RCMP also shared two tribute videos that can be viewed on YouTube and on Facebook.

Pedrosa leaves behind his wife, Ida, and three children.



