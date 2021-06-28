Ridge Meadows RCMP officer organizes book drive for African schools

Const. George is all smiles as she poses among the thousands of volumes collected for her book drive. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/ Twitter)

Over the course of the last few months, one Ridge Meadows RCMP officer has been consistently striving to help others.

Const Britteny George helped paint tires which were turned into dog beds for a rescue society in Vancouver this spring, and over the holiday season she made more than 800 greeting cards for seniors.

In May she turned her attention to helping schools in Africa build their libraries, and the result might be her most impressive yet.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge students help turn old tires into pet beds

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP officer made over 800 cards for seniors

With the help of community partners, and School District 42, George was able to gather 8,500 books for African Library Project.

The volumes are now on their way to the continent.

African Libary Project has shipped more than three million books to 3, 251 libraries in 13 countries.

The charity was founded in 2005 by a Californian woman, who realized establishing libraries within schools can have a profound effect on communities as a whole.

So far, libraries have been created in Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, South Africa, and Swaziland.

Bookscharitymaple ridgeRCMP