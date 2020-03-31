Ridge Meadows RCMP release year end review video

Ridge Meadows RCMP answered more than 30,000 calls for service in 2019.

In a year end video released Tuesday, the detachment not only reflected on the number of calls from citizens in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but also the detachment’s many successes throughout 2019.

“As we release our 2019 year in review, we do it from the perspective of how quickly things can change, yet, in the face of adversity, the community, and our team here at Ridge Meadows RCMP, do come together,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland, with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

The detachment is made up of 129 police officers who answered 30,657 calls for service last year, according to the video.

It is also comprised of 55 civilian services staff and 72 volunteers.

READ MORE: Extradition case delayed for South Surrey fugitive caught in U.S. after year-long manhunt

Theft was the number one call in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in 2019.

And a new senior management position was added to the detachment, filled by Insp. Allison Good.

The video also highlighted successes such as: the closing down of the St. Anne homeless camp; the arrest and extradition of Brandon Teixeira from California, who was wanted in a 2015 attempted murder case; the initiation of Project Domino Effect that eliminated 553 impaired drivers from the local roads; and winning the first ever national award for innovation in crime reduction.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge homeless camp closes, works starts on park: city

The RCMP also pointed out they raised $6,100 for Special Olympics with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and contributed to the Cops for Cancer total of $770,000 that went towards pediatric cancer research.

“As a long-time member of the community, I am so proud of the work our detachment is doing,” said Hyland.

“Along with our first responders and essential service workers, our grocery stores, our gas stations, our pharmacies…everyone…I know this community will remain whole,” she said.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP