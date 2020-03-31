Ridge Meadows RCMP release year end review video. (Screen grab)

Ridge Meadows RCMP release year end review video

List detachment’s successes throughout 2019

Ridge Meadows RCMP answered more than 30,000 calls for service in 2019.

In a year end video released Tuesday, the detachment not only reflected on the number of calls from citizens in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but also the detachment’s many successes throughout 2019.

“As we release our 2019 year in review, we do it from the perspective of how quickly things can change, yet, in the face of adversity, the community, and our team here at Ridge Meadows RCMP, do come together,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland, with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

The detachment is made up of 129 police officers who answered 30,657 calls for service last year, according to the video.

It is also comprised of 55 civilian services staff and 72 volunteers.

READ MORE: Extradition case delayed for South Surrey fugitive caught in U.S. after year-long manhunt

Theft was the number one call in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in 2019.

And a new senior management position was added to the detachment, filled by Insp. Allison Good.

The video also highlighted successes such as: the closing down of the St. Anne homeless camp; the arrest and extradition of Brandon Teixeira from California, who was wanted in a 2015 attempted murder case; the initiation of Project Domino Effect that eliminated 553 impaired drivers from the local roads; and winning the first ever national award for innovation in crime reduction.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge homeless camp closes, works starts on park: city

The RCMP also pointed out they raised $6,100 for Special Olympics with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and contributed to the Cops for Cancer total of $770,000 that went towards pediatric cancer research.

“As a long-time member of the community, I am so proud of the work our detachment is doing,” said Hyland.

“Along with our first responders and essential service workers, our grocery stores, our gas stations, our pharmacies…everyone…I know this community will remain whole,” she said.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP release year end review video

List detachment’s successes throughout 2019

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows issue fire bans

Cities say poor air quality from smoke could further exacerbate current COVID-19 climate

VIDEO: RCMP bring 7 p.m. parade to front doors of Ridge Meadows Hospital

Cruisers with lights and sirens blaring give boost to those working within

WEATHER: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperatures to reach a high of 11 C

Intergenerational Garden in Maple Ridge open for another year

All food will be donated to the Friends In Need Food Bank

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC heart surgery patient rarely leaves home

James Jepson is especially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Most Read