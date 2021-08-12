Ridge Meadows Recycling Society adds another depot tour

The Ridge Meadows Recycling society has added another tour date to its depot tours due to the high demand.

Summer student Ella Treleaven, who has been in charge of the depot tours, said that the tours have been very popular in the community and the recycling society has had a good response.

“So far these tours have been very successful. We are always surprised at how many people are interested in knowing about and understanding recycling,” she said.

The depot had initially scheduled two tours this year, one on July 27 at 4 p.m., and the other on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. Both the tours filled up quickly and all the 25 slots were booked up.

In a Facebook post, Treleaven wrote, “There are still spots available for the 2pm Depot Tour on August 14th! The Depot Tours are free, fun events for all ages, lead by our environmental educator Dan Mikolay. Register online at rmrecycling.org or call 604-463-5545.”

Treleavan, a Maple Ridge resident from the Albion neighbourhood, will be headed to University of Victoria this fall for her first year in college but this experience of organizing the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society’s depot tours has been invaluable for her.

“Leanne gets us summer students to do these depot tours to get hands-on project management experience. It is a great opportunity to learn to organize an event, coordinate, promote, market, etc.” Treleavan said.

The demand for the depot tours has been so high this year that Treleaven said the society is considering adding another tour date in the coming days.

“I think everyone wants to do the right thing but they just don’t know how to. These tours offer a great chance to the community to learn about recycling and they are a good opportunity for all ages,” said Treleaven.

