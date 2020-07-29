Ridge Meadows Rivers Day cancelled this year

ARMS asking for help to clean up the Alouette

The Alouette River Management Society has cancelled Ridge Meadows Rivers Day.

Rivers Day usually takes place on the fourth Sunday every September at the ALLCO Fish Hatchery and the Rivers Heritage Centre and raises awareness about regional watershed issues.

It is part of a global event that highlights the importance of rivers to humans and ecosystems.

But, this year, like all events, it will not be taking place due to the current provincial regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, they want people to go out and enjoy B.C. rivers, this year, and to participate in the upcoming Alouette River Clean Up event.

“Over the summer months, the South Alouette River sees thousands of recreational users most of which are responsible in packing out what they pack in,” said Sophie Sparrow with ARMS.

But, over the last several years there has been an increase in people enjoying the river during July and August.

This summer, it has been extremely busy on the South Alouette, Sparrow noted. And, because of the increase in use, added Sparrow, this year is looking to be the worst year on record for the amount of garbage that has been left behind along the shores of the river.

“The South Alouette River is home to all five species of Pacific salmon and supports a myriad of other wildlife including bears, river otters, blue herons, mergansers, bald eagles, cougars and more,” said Sparrow.

The Ridge Meadows Rivers Day Clean Up event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 by RSVP only.

Anyone interested in participating with physical distancing measures in place can email adoptablock@alouetteriver.org.

For more information, contact the Alouette River Management Society at sophie@alouetteriver.org or 604-467-6401, or visit alouetteriver.org for more details about Rivers Day.

