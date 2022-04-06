Ridge Meadows Salvation Army to host Easter dinner

Mark Stewart, executive director of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, said the Community Meal program will resume this month, starting with an Easter ham dinner on April 18. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

There will be an Easter dinner at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows after a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity organization will be re-opening its doors to the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for a community meal on Monday, April 18.

In March 2020, the Sally Ann had to suspend its daily Community Meal program due to COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits. While their kitchen continued to serve daily meals to residents in the transitional housing program and guests in the emergency shelter, meals were only available to the outside community members by take-out from the front desk.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this program back to our two communities,” said Mark Stewart, executive director. “The safety of our residents, guests and community visitors has been, and will continue to be, paramount as we re-open this program.”

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Salvation Army sending diapers to Ukraine

Enhanced safety protocols will continue at the Lougheed Highway location, with regular sanitation of tables and common areas, as well as PPE on-site for any guests who wish to use it.

The lack of an open, daily meal has had huge implications for some community clients who used the Community Meal program as their only connection to the outside world and proper nutrition, he said.

The Easter ham supper will start at 4:30 p.m. The kitchen will be preparing 250 meals that evening, and all are welcome. Meals will be held at the Community Meal Hall at The Salvation Army, at 22188 Lougheed Hwy.

The regular schedule for the Community Meal program will begin the next day, on April 19, with lunch Mondays through Fridays and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, or to donate to the Community Meal program at The Salvation Army, visit www.ridgemeadowssa.ca or call 604-463-8296 x 106.