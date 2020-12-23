Ridge Meadows SAR annual Christmas tree chippin service still on offer

The search and rescue service will raise money to support their life-saving activities

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue has been chipping trees for well over twenty years. (THE NEWS/files)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will continue their tradition of Christmas tree chipping this year.

SAR manager and searcher, Mike McKinley said unless things change drastically with COVID-19 restrictions, the team will still be accepting trees at their headquarters on 23598 Jim Robson Way, near Planet Ice.

They will be offering the service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first weekend of the new year (Jan 2-3), as well as the following weekend (Jan 9-10).

The chipping will be done for a donation, which will go towards funding the life-saving services they offer.

“We are a volunteer team,” McKinley noted, “So we fundraise for things like equipment and training.”

This year will be slightly different. The 1st Haney Scout troop will not be offering pick-up services, and people dropping off their trees will have to remove them from their cars themselves.

Other than that, it will be business as usual.

“I’ve been with the team for twenty years,” McKinley said, “And tree chipping has been ongoing since I’ve been around.”



