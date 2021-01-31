Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue tree chipping service a huge success

Maple Ridge-based rescue operation said charity fundraiser was most successful they have had ‘by far’

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue are grateful to Bartlett Tree Services, and Meadows Landscape Supply for their help facilitating its annual Christmas tree chipping service. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows residents who took advantage of this year’s Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue Christmas tree chipping service, can pat themselves on the back for being part of the operation’s most successful fundraiser ever.

Spokesperson Susan Haworth said the not-for-profit rescue team has been offering the service for many years, and this was the best season by far.

“The tree chipping is our biggest fundraiser over the year and will definitely help fund training and equipment for our members.”

Readers of The News are all-too-familiar with the incredible life-saving work this brave group of individuals performs in the back-country of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, so should be pleased about the successful drive.

Haworth thanked all who came to chip their trees, and also pointed out, the fundraiser could not have been accomplished without the help of some sponsors.

“Bartlett Tree Services always does the chipping for us on-site at the SAR base beside Planet Ice,” she said. “And Meadows Landscape Supply is another long-term partner who provided the dump site for all the chips this year.

“We are extremely grateful to both these businesses for their continued support over the years.