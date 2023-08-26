Ridge Meadows search team trains on mountaintops

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue train in Golden Ears Mountains. (RMSAR/Special to The News)
The volunteers of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue hitched a ride with Valley Helicopters, and practiced their mountain rescue skills in the high alpine of the Golden Ears Mountains earlier in August.

Spokesperson Rick Laing said they were able to hone their rope rescue skills, using a practice scenario where an injured patient had fallen into a small crevasse, or moat. He said they were just below the emergency shelter that is found on the way up to the Golden Ears Summit.

There is snow on the ground year-round at that elevation, but given the balmy summertime temperatures, the crews were able to do their work in T-shirts.

