Ridge Meadows Seniors Society president Don Mitchell and Maria Perretta, executive director of the society, sit in the dining room area of the Seniors Activity Centre at the end of January, when temporary carpet had been taped to the ground in order to set up temporary tables and chairs. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre open for lunch

Another two weeks until most restoration work is expected to be complete

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society centre is now open for lunch.

Chicken cordon bleu was served on Tuesday, the first day of service at the facility since flooding closed the building last fall.

New flooring has been installed in the dining room and tables have been returned to their original locations.

Maria Perretta, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, expects flooring to be complete in much of the centre by the end of this week.

“Everywhere except for the halls,” said Perretta, adding that the offices, the boardroom, hallway and entrance way flooring will all be finished.

The RMSS Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre has been closed down almost completely as a result of the flash flood on Sept. 14.

The centre has 1,500 members, who utilize 90 weekly programs.

Furniture still has to be moved back, fixtures still need to be re-installed and baseboards put on.

“Our coffee shop is still not installed. Our reception desk is still being rebuilt. It will probably be another, until everything is kind of fully complete, I’d say possibly two weeks,” said Perretta.

Nothing has changed with regards to activities at the centre.

Perretta expects that the halls will be done during the summer, when some activities take some time off.

“It’s great to anticipate that buzz of having people back into the centre,” Perretta added.

• For further updates on the restoration process, go to rmssseniors.org.

