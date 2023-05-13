Ridge Meadows seniors cycling group out for the first ride of the season

A seniors cycling group has started up again with the nice weather. (Patty Wilson D’Angelo/Special to The News)

A cycling group geared to those over the age of 55 have dusted off their bikes and hit the trails.

Ridge Meadows 55+ Social Facebook group members recently went for a simple, casual, relaxing ride in Pitt Meadows.

The first cycling trek took place on Wednesday, May 10th, and eleven people participated, explained Maple Ridge resident Antoinetta DeWit.

“Some had not been on a bicycle for many years, and others hadn’t found it to be fun to cycle alone. And so, with a lot of excitement and perhaps some hesitation, bicycles were tuned up, water bottles filled, snack bags at the ready, and the simple cycling ride began,” she said.

The group met at Osprey Village, described DeWit, and started along the back of the Fraser River Greenway, and then on to the dyke leading west to the Airport and further on towards Pitt River.

After a few kilometres in, the group head to the Airport grounds for a picnic lunch – and bathroom break.

“Some had never been to our Airport and others hadn’t realise the new terminal was now open to the public,” DeWit said, adding that the group cycled a total of 15 kilometres and the event was well received with perfect weather.

“It was a great experience for all,” she said.

The next cycling event will be taking place on Wednesday, May 17, and will follow groomed dikes, avoiding roads, with no hills.

Anyone aged 55 or over who would like to join them are being asked to join the Ridge Meadows 55+ Social Facebook group online to view upcoming cycling treks and many other social events on the roster.