Ridge Meadows Soccer club to host a drive-in movie night

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is hosting a drive-in movie night to celebrate the National Coaches’ week, this Saturday.

On Sept. 18, the club will be hosting a movie night at the Albion Sports Club for the first time, said Shauna Williams, operations Manager with the club.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation for the coaches and volunteers in our club as we kick off our Fall season. This is something we’ve been trying to do for almost two years now but then Covid hit and the ability to gather people in large crowds became impossible. This seemed like a good time to provide a safe opportunity for people to gather again to enjoy a fund drive-in experience,” she said.

“Our club as with the other sports organizations in our community, rely on the volunteers to make our programs happen. We would not be able to operate if it wasn’t for the people who give their time throughout the year.”

The club will be showing Boss Baby: Family Business, and the show is expected to start by 7:45 p.m and spots will be filled on a first-come first-serve basis with the gates opening at 6 p.m.

The club was first planning to hold the event on the grass so people could bring their blankets or chairs but with weather forecast calling for rain, they decided to move to the Drive-in format. Williams said that while the event will take place even in the rain, it could be affected in the event of extreme weather and they are encouraging people to check the event page on their website before heading out, to be on the safe side.

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Soccer welcomes new coach to club

“We’re setting it up on the gravel fields at Albion Sports Complex where we expect to be able to accommodate between 150 and 200 cars. We’re not limiting participation to just our membership as we thought this would be a great way to connect with others in our community and provide an opportunity for families to do something fun,” added Williams.

The club won’t be charging any admission prices but instead are encouraging people to donate to the Karina LeBlanc Foundation.

“Not only is she a local athlete but she’s a friend to our club and someone we connect with and share some of the same values and goals with. Her commitment to empowering young girls and women through sport, in particular our sport, while helping them to develop their leadership skills, resonate with us and align well with National Coaches Appreciation week,” Williams said.

According to the club leadership, this celebration would be a way of thanking the coaches who made the stress of not having access to sports during COVID for the youth easier by stepping in.

“Coaches aren’t just teaching our kids the rules of the game, but in many cases are providing an outlet and mentorship that for many can be a lifeline. They create an environment where their team can learn about commitment, teamwork, dedication, sportsmanship, and giving back to the community. Having people step up in this capacity for our club, our kids, and our community is invaluable,” she said.

ALSO READ: Two Maple Ridge soccer clubs join Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association