Ridge Meadows Soccer club’s summer camp sees over 300 participants

The Ridge Meadows Soccer club’s final summer camp of the season is set to begin next week.

The club has had two summer camps already and the third is scheduled from Aug. 9 to 13 at the Karina LeBlanc Turf field. According to the operations manager for the club, Shauna Williams, this year’s camp has been fantastic so far and the club has been able to get in some extra resources to maintain the player to staffing ratio.

The summer camp has six coaches and five youth coaches this year.

“We have got a very positive response. Some of the camps had 50 kids each. We didn’t do summer camps before; we used to partner with the Whitecaps and they would come in and operate from our facility. It was a great partnership but it was one of the things that past director Craig Dalrymple wanted to pursue, to have year-round camps,” she said.

Earlier this year, the club also hosted a spring break camp which saw 140 kids from ages four to 13 participating under former sporting director Dalrymple. The new sporting director for the club Paul Turner, started at the club on Aug. 1 this year.

“I have had a great first week in my new role, learning more about the club and getting to know the people who invest so much in running our community soccer programming. I am looking forward to meeting the players, coaches, officials and families over the next few weeks and months,” said Turner.

“Our plan for the summer camp is to provide the players with a fun learning environment for them to enjoy soccer and learn new skills during their summer break in preparation for the upcoming season.”

