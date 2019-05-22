Ridge RCMP hand out ‘positive’ tickets

Think of Me campaign to warn drivers to slow down in school zones.

Ridge Meadows RCMP hand out “positive” tickets, designed and coloured by Grade 2 students, to drivers in front of Yennadon elementary Wednesday morning warning them to slow down in school zones. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Around 70 tickets were handed out by the Ridge Meadows RCMP Wednesday morning in front of Yennadon elementary.

These tickets, though, were not fines, but information cards designed and coloured by Grade 2 students at the Mapel Ridge school to promote slowing down in school zones.

As RCMP officers clocked drivers entering the school zone in both directions, Kindergarten students stood on the front lawn, holding signs telling drivers to slow down, which they also chanted.

The campaign, called Think of Me, was initially launched in 2014 by Cst. Colin Helm, an RCMP officer in Digby, N.S.

Cst. Julie Klaussner, with the RCMP’s uniformed community response unit, said RCMP were handing out “positive tickets” on Wednesday.

“To remind people that it’s the kids who go to the school that we want people to slow down for,” she added.



