Rivers Day sees 70 attendees at the Allco Park in Maple Ridge

Several community and outreach groups attended the Rivers Day hosted by the Alouette River Management Society. (Alex Holmes/Special to The News) Leah Cooke of the Maple Ridge Bears group, with her daughters Ava and Anora. (Submitted/Special to The News) Ava and Anora, representing Maple Ridge Bears, at the Rivers Day. (Submitted/Special to The News) Leah Cooke of the Maple Ridge Bears group, with MLA Lisa Beare. (Submitted/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day hosted by Alouette River Management Society in September saw a great turnout despite the rains.

According to ARMS’ Alex Holmes, approximately 70 people came out to the event which had a 75-person cap. The Rivers Day was held at the Allco Park on Sept. 26, to mark and celebrate the world and B.C. River’s Day.

“It was a great turn out! We had almost 100 per cent of the RSVP’s turn out even in the rainy weather, the community was ready to come out and celebrate Rivers Day. We were really excited to be able to host an in-person event again, even at a smaller scale,” she said.

As part of the day, the society hosted several community and outreach groups such as WildPlay, Malcolm Knapp Research Forest, Maple Ridge Bears, Coastal Partners in Conservation, CEED Centre Society, as well as community businesses at the event.

Leah Cooke of the Maple Ridge Bears said she was very happy that ARMS organized the day and invited the group.

“Maple Ridge Bears appreciated the Arms invitation to participate at Rivers Day, and for the opportunity to spread awareness and education at such a wonderful event,” she said.

Some of the activities on the day apart from awareness-building included birdhouse building, salmon story beads, face painting and balloon animals, local podcast group interviewing participants, water bug identification, and a local artist working on a collage of the day.

Holmes expressed how thankful ARMS was to everyone that came out to support Ridge Meadows Rivers Day.

“We had an amazing group of exhibitors this year who joined through the wet weather. Thank you to all the volunteers who braved the weather as well and helped make the day a great success with all their hard work. We appreciate every tent and table set-up and taken down in the downpour. And thank you to the community who came out to support the ARMS and the amazing groups who made the day a success,” she said.

