Rock out on Pitt Meadows Day

Pitt Meadows Day will feature entertainment for all-ages.

The Giggle Dam Band, a theatre group known for its comedy sketches, as well as musical parodies from an eight-piece show band from Port Coquitlam will be performing upbeat dance and themed music sets featuring cover versions of well known songs, past and present.

That DAM Band is the live band version of the Giggle Dam cast, featuring a talented and experienced group, which is all about fun.

Band for Good, a local group, will also be taking to the main stage.

Chris Horne, president of Variété d’Arts Society, is the lead guitarist in Band for Good. He describes the group as a bunch of local guys who really like to play music.

Band for Good will be playing original music, with most songs written by Wayne Mepham.

4Quarter is also part of the entertainment lineup. The band was formed in the spring of 2017 and is led by Trevor Hunt, who is the lead singer and drummer. The ban plays modern, progressive rock and mostly original music, along with two cover songs: Come Together by The Beatles and Gold on the Ceiling by The Black Keys.