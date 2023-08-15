Rotary club hosting Oktoberfest fundraiser in Maple Ridge

Second annual event will be at Cheesecrafters next month, up to 650 tickets sold

An authentic German band serenaded audience members at the Rotary Club Oktoberfest event in 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The Golden Ears Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting its second annual Oktoberfest event, and this year is taking the big party to Golden Ears Cheesecrafters.

The event is set for Sept. 9, from 4 to 11 p.m., and will be at the Cheesecrafters agri-business, at 22270 128th Avenue, who are offering the local service club their location free of charge.

Organizer Urma Mollema said the club is trying to encourage everyone to wear traditional Oktoberfest outfits like those that would be found in Munich – men in lederhosen, and women in dirndl dresses.

“There will be multiple opportunities to sing with the band, The Octoberators. We will have a sing-along competition. To participate for this you have to sing loud, cheer loud, and be dressed in your Oktober festival attire,” said Mollema. “We want to encourage every single person attending to dress up!”

The Oktoberators set the tone, with Bavarian oom pa music, and German party songs.

Mollema explained the Rotary club has partnered with Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co., and the Pitt Meadows beermaker has crafted three beer for the event.

“We have several food trucks that will sell pretzels, German food, pizza, chicken wings, ice cream, and we wait for more trucks to confirm,” she said.

The club’s goal is to sell 650 tickets – up from 500 in last year’s successful inaugural event – which are available for $20 plus fees.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca