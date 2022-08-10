Rotary clubs host Oktoberfest gala in Maple Ridge

Three clubs getting together for new fundraising event

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents will have an excuse to don their lederhosen for at least one more day this year. The three Rotary clubs that serve the cities are joining forces to pull off a gala Oktoberfest event, coming on Oct. 8.

The Rotary Clubs of Golden Ears Sunrise, Meadowridge and Haney have partnered with local brewer Foamers’ Folly to create a Maple Ridge version of the classic German beer festivals held every autumn.

“In all the years Rotary has been around, there has never been a joint venture like this one,” said enthusiastic organizer Urma Mollema.

The new Oktoberfest will be located at The Ranch Pub and Grill (21973 132nd Ave.) and Mollema said they hope to sell 500 tickets, with a bullish goal of raising $150,000 from the event. Rotary funds are invested into local charitable works.

There will be live music from Bavarian oompah bands; Bavarian-style food like bratwurst, sauerkraut and warm pretzels; and of course beer.

READ ALSO: Tickets on sale for annual gala benefiting the Maple Ridge hospital

Beer aficionados will want to know that Foamer’s is serving up Vienna Lager, which the brewer calls “Mom beer,” a Helles Lager, which is a popular choice in the Foamer’s lounge, and an amber Dunkelweizen – specially brewed for this event.

Funds will be raised through a live auction, and there will also be a pre-event silent auction.

There will also be a Christmas market, and vendors will be invited to come and sell their crafts and gifts in free booths. Anyone interested can contact umollema@gmail.com

Tickets will cost $30 per person, or $50 per ouple. That will get them admission, a beer stein and choice of one of the three beverages on offer.

The party will start at 3 p.m. and run until midnight.

Tickets are available on the event website maplemeadowsrotary.com

There has been a long-running Oktoberfest dinner and dance put on by the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society each year, and Mollema said the groups have been communicating, and there will be about three weeks between the events, allowing both to prosper. The hospice society is also selling tickets for their event on Oct. 28 on their website.