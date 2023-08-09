Rotary Duck Race at Maple Ridge Park this Sunday

The 12th Annual Rotary Duck Race will be run this Sunday, Aug. 13, and someone is going to win $15,000 in cash.

This year’s event will be the first time in three years that yellow rubber ducks will float down the Alouette River for an in-person race since the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 30 different youth and seniors organizations from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been selling the Rotary Duck Race tickets for the past six months, and as they keep a healthy share of the proceeds, this is a major fundraiser for each of these groups. Participating organizations that sell duck race tickets receive 80 per cent of their gross sales. There are 21,000 tickets available for sale, so more than $100,000 could potentially be raised by the combined efforts of the local groups taking part. A single ticket sells for $5, a five-ticket pack for $20, or a 15-ticket pack for $50.

It’s a fast race, moved along by the swift current of the Alouette River, and it’s the highlight of a three-hour family event planned for Maple Ridge Park (13180-232 St.), from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Rotary puts on a “Family Fun and Games Event” on race day. There will be a duck pond, water balloons, frog fling, a Wheel of Fortune and much more, with participants winning a prize at every game. There will be live entertainment by Caden Knudson, a Salvation Army food truck, and Rotarian Dave Rempel will have a live duck display.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley chambers push for highway widening as far as Chilliwack

At 1 p.m. sharp the duck race will hit the water. The purchaser of the winning duck will received $15,000.

Second prize is $1,200 cash and a $1,200 shopping spree at Mark’s. Third prize is a Queen Beautyrest mattress valued at $2,000 from Fuller Watson. Fourth prize is 10 rounds of golf along with five carts, valued at $1,050 from Meadow Gardens Golf Course. And fifth prize is a Samsung 60-inch smart TV valued at $1,000 from Haney Appliance and Sound.

The 50/50 raffle will follow at 1:30 p.m., with the winner taking half of the jackpot – which sat at $3,160 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sunday also offers a last chance to purchase duck race tickets, on location only, until noon.

For information, or to get 50/50 tickets which are only available online, see rotaryduckrace.ca