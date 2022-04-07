Rotary Duck Race looking for partner organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Virtual draw will be held in August, local groups keep 80% of their ticket sales

Volunteers watch as a mass of ducks hits the finish line during the ninth annual Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge Park. (The News Files)

The Rotary Clubs of Meadow Ridge and Haney are in the process of organizing their 11th annual Rotary Duck Race fundraiser, and are looking for beneficiaries.

The club has a potential to raise $100,000, and some local groups have garnered $10,000 in the past for their organizations. It’s designed as a fundraising project that raises money for local youth and seniors groups.

Libby Nelson chairs the organizing committee, and said any groups who work with youth and seniors, and who are eligible to receive provincial Gaming funding, can contact the Rotary clubs and get involved. By agreeing to sell tickets online, the groups will earn 80 per cent of their ticket sales.

“It’s a great way to make money,” Nelson said. “The groups who do the work get the benefits.”

Once again this year, the fundraiser will be a virtual draw, rather than the traditional event that has seen thousands of yellow ducks floating down the Alouette River.

Bus as usual, there is an list of prizes to be coveted:

• Top prize $15,000 in cash.

• $4,000 cash, sponsored by Canadian Tire

• $1,000 cash, plus a $1,000 shopping spree in Marks

• A Beautyrest Mattress, valued at $2,000 from Fuller Watson

• 10 rounds of golf with use of golf carts, valued at $1,115 from Meadow Gardens

• Samsung 65-inch smart TV valued at $1,100 from Haney Appliance and Sound

There will also be a 50/50 draw.

A single duck race ticket costs $10, a four pack costs $25, and 10 tickets costs $50.

The 50/50 tickets cost $5 each, or four for $15 and 10 for $25.

The groups involved direct ticket buyers to the website rotaryduckrace.ca, and a drop-down menu will allow buyers to select the group they want their ticket purchase to benefit – with 80 per cent of the ticket sales going to that organization.

All of the draws will be held on Aug. 7.

“We’re hoping that next year we’ll have ducks in the water again, because that’s a lot of fun,” said Nelson.

Nelson said groups which are unsure if they are eligible to receive these funds should contact BC Gaming.

For more information or to sign up, contact libbynewlson@netidea.com

