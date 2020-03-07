Rotary Duck Race tickets on sale

Youth and senior’s groups picked up their ticket books at Maple Ridge’s ACT Arts Centre

Ticket sellers pick up their books at the Arts Centre on Saturday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

One of the most enjoyable charity events on the Maple Ridge calender is still many months away, but a chance to get in on the action will be available soon.

Youth and senior’s group across the city streamed in to the ACT Arts Theatre on Saturday to pick up their ticket books for the tenth annual Rotary Duck Race.

Each ticket will be exchanged for a rubber ducky, which will be floated down the Alouette River by Maple Ridge Park on Sunday, Aug. 9. The ticket holder with the same number as the winning duck will take home a grand prize of $15,000.

“It’s a great event and we’re hoping to have some families out,” said Mike Scarcella, co-chair of the Rotary Duck Race event.

The organization is aiming to sell all their tickets.

“We haven’t met that goal in the past but this year we’re confident we’re going to get to $99,000,” Scarcella said.

Clifford Mcleod, scout leader for the 1st Whonnock Scout Group was there bright and early to pick up 30 books.

“We did this last year and sold about 25 books in our first year,” he said.

He said there is a very good return on sales for the group through the charity and added the event in August is a lot of fun too.

“The kids really like that. The love watching the ducks go down the river,” McLeod said.

Non-profit groups who would like to take part can contact a rotoray member, or find more information at www.rotaryduckrace.ca.



