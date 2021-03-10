Rotary to hold duckless duck race in Maple Ridge

The 10th annual Rotary Duck Race will be taking place this year – but without any ducks.

“There are no ducks. There are no ducks in the water. There are absolutely no ducks involved,” said Ineke Boekhorst with the Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge.

This year the race will be virtual. Youth and seniors organizations will be selling virtual ducks online and those wanting to buy tickets can choose the club or organization they wish to contribute to.

The hope is to raise $200,000 to distribute to the local groups.

Presently there are 24 groups on the list.

The winners will be chosen by an electronically generated draw at 4 p.m. on June 6.

“Who knows how long this is going to last, so we didn’t want to take a chance,” said Boekhorst of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year would have been the official 10th year of the race, but there was no duck race because of the pandemic. So the groups didn’t make any money, noted Boekhorst, which impacted their decision to take the event online this year.

“The kids and seniors are really suffering,” she said.

This year the grand prize will be $15,000. Second prize is $4,000. Third prize is a package for Mark’s. Fourth is a patio sofa from Fuller Watson. Fifth place is a Smart 65” Smart TV from Haney Appliance and Sound and sixth prize is a golf tournament package at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

Tickets are $10 each, four for $25 and 10 for $50.

A 50/50 draw will also be taking place with sales going evenly to the winner and the Rotary Clubs. The maximum payout for the 50/50 will be $10,025. Tickets for the 50/50 are $5 each, four for $15, or 10 for $25.

To purchase a duck go to rotaryduckrace.ca.