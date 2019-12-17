Sydney Constable and her brother Lucas with their new round Christmas tree. (Contributed)

Round Christmas tree finds home in Maple Ridge

Jill Constable’s family always enjoyed the “Charlie Brown” Christmas trees

A Christmas tree in the shape of a ball has finally found it’s home for the holidays.

Jill Constable had made it a holiday tradition to go to the Carlson’s Christmas Tree Farm in Maple Ridge to pick out a tree.

For the past couple of years they noticed a round one that owners of the farm were having a hard time selling.

It was a Douglas fir that the owners say a bear destroyed by taking the top off of it.

Each year, as the owner pruned the tree, it shot out farther and farther instead of growing upwards.

This year when they went to pick out their Christmas tree a Santa hat sat on top the round one.

After walking around the whole farm Jill’s 12-year-old daughter Sydney, said, “I know the one I want”.

“She was smitten,” said Jill.

“We always try to go for a Charlie Brown tree, something that’s a little outside the perfect norm and so this one is outside anything we’ld ever imagined before,” she said.

They double checked they were allowed to take the tree before cutting it down and had to put it in the trunk because it was too short for the top of the car.

The Santa hat was included in the deal.

 

