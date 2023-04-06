Royal Sweethearts celebrate Easter in Maple Ridge

Carolyn Grange dons an Easter bonnet and displays a special pouch containing treats for the group. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Rachel Allen displays the top of her Easter bonnet. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Members of the Royal Sweethearts celebrated Easter at Ricky’s Restaurant on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Members of the Royal Sweethearts celebrated Easter at Ricky’s Restaurant on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Hazel Motick, left, and Rachel Allen, sit at a table with their Easter bonnets on. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A parade of senior women in fancy Easter bonnets attended a special celebration at Ricky’s Restaurant on Wednesday.

The Royal Sweethearts, as they call themselves, made their way to the back room of the restaurant where a table decorated in Easter decor – pastel pink, purple, and blue flowers, Easter baskets, ceramic bunnies, stuffed chicks, and a colourful Easter egg tree as a centrepiece – was laid out for them for a special Easter luncheon.

“How do you know a rabbit’s in a good mood,” asked member Carolyn Grange, who organized Wednesday’s Easter lunch with fellow member Patricia Langton.

“He’s hoppy,” she said to chuckles in the room.

“What did one Easter egg say to the other Easter egg,” she continued. “Look at your dye job.”

After a couple more jokes the ladies played an Easter song and lunch was served, before their bonnets were judged by staff for the best one.

About 10 women are a part of the group who are all 55 years and older, and have given themselves royal titles for fun.

Most of the members are from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but two come from out of town – one from Langley and another from Abbotsford.

They keep their group small, explained Grange, so they can easily book a table at a restaurant, and they all truly care for each other.

The group first got together in 2005 and most are still original members. They meet once a month and try to visit different restaurants throughout Maple Ridge to support local businesses.

“Everybody cares for the other person in a very true and honest way,” said Grange about the tight-knit group. “I come here, I feel safe, I feel loved, and I don’t feel judged in any way. You know, we’re just ourselves and having fun.”

Hazel Motick, queen of the group, started a thought book for everyone to write down their thoughts about each function. She is now on her third one and says it is nice to look back to see who signed.

“We even had Mayor Ernie Daykin join us many years ago,” she said. “It (the book) is a nice treasure.”

Last month the group celebrated St. Patrick’s Day and for their next meeting, explained member Carolyn Grange, they will be celebrating either Mother’s Day or the coronation of King Charles.

The Royal Sweethearts will be celebrating their 18th anniversary in September.