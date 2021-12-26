Rustlers sponsor families in need through Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Teams make a donation to the Friends in Need Food bank as well

Team manager Alyson Orr said while this was the first time the team had sponsored families, she hoped to do it every year. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association’s athletes have gone above and beyond this holiday season and have given new meaning to the “season of giving”.

Two Rustlers teams U15 A2 and U13 A2 sponsored two families this Christmas, said team manager Alyson Orr.

”Every year in my own house we choose a charitable activity to participate in – in previous years we have donated food items. This year, I approached head coach Ryan Douglas of the U15 A2 team and Kyle Knopp of the U13 A2, about doing something for the community as a team,” she said.

After doing a bit of research, the coaches settled on sponsoring a family for each team through the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

“Our teams raised more funds than anticipated and we were able to sponsor a family each, as well as each team make a $300 donation to the Friends In Need Food Bank as well,” said Orr.

ALSO READ: Rustlers participate in Toy Mountain initiative for families in need this Christmas

This holiday season, Rustlers from different teams have been raising funds and donating to different charities in and around Maple Ridge. From filling up coaches’ garages with toys for families in need, to collaborating with rival teams to raise funds for neighbouring cities, the teams have been going all out.

“This is my first year leading this activity, but I hope to do it every year that my kids are involved in hockey going forward,” said Orr.

ALSO READ: Rustlers collaborate with rival teams to assemble 900 food bags for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society