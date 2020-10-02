Said The Whale to perform at Maple Ridge autumn festival

Celebrate The Night will also include a laser and lights show this year

Said The Whale will be performing virtually for this years Celebrate The Night festival. (Special to The News)

Juno award winning band Said The Whale will be live-streaming a free concert for the annual Maple Ridge Celebrate The Night festival at the end of October.

The festival that celebrates autumn will be going ahead this year with new programs designed to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A drive-in laser and lights show will also be taking place outside Golden Ears Winter Club.

“While Celebrate the Night will be a little different than past years, we look forward to a very exciting and entertaining program for families, youth and adults,” said Yvonne Chui, City of Maple Ridge recreation manager arts and community connections.

The laser and lights show will be a 30-minute experience in the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot. It will combine cutting-edge technology, video projections, lasers and lights for a spectacular display, Chui explained.

And participants will be able to watch from the comfort and safety of their own car.

There will also be a live performance by Dr. Strangelove – six-piece dance band with five lead vocalists, who cover everything from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, and from AC/DC to Shania Twain.

Tickets for Lights and Lasers Drive-In are $5 Per Vehicle and pre-registration is required.

There will be four showings – 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. – and people are being asked to show up 30 minutes beforehand.

Only 50 vehicles will be allowed at each showing. Masks will be required should you need to exit your vehicle. A mask will be provided if a participant is without.

Said The Whale – made up of Tyler Bancroft (vocals/guitar), Ben Worcester (vocals/guitar), and Jaycelyn Brown (keyboards) – are a West Coast pop group based out of Vancouver.

“There are rich harmonies drawn from California pop, crunchy guitars rooted in the lineage of Pacific Northwest indie rock and naturalistic lyrics inspired by the water and mountains,” read a description in a city press release.

The concert will be starting at 7 p.m. with a sneak peek of the lights and laser show starting at 6:45 for those who were unable to attend in person.

Participants will be able to watch the concert either on the city’s Facebook page, on YouTube or on the city’s website. More details on how to tune in will be available soon.

Other events for Celebrate The Night will include a pumpkin recipe challenge, an online costume contest and digital and printable games and activities.

“Based on learnings from our successful Summer Happenings, Celebrate the Night will be a fun and innovative example of how we can come together as a community while staying safe,” Chui said.

Celebrate The Night takes place Sunday, Oct. 25.

To register for the Lights and Lasers Drive-in show call 604-467-7422 or go to mapleridge.ca.

