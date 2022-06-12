Fathers day will be marked by a family salmon fry release event at Maple Ridge Park. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Salmon fry release marks Father’s Day in Maple Ridge

Alouette River Management Society hosts event in Maple Ridge Park

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) will be having its first Father’s Day fish release in three years, after missing two of these events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will go on Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at the Maple Ridge Park, at 13180 232nd St., and ARMS will bring chinook salmon fry to release into the Alouette River.

“We are very excited to be able to host this event and looking forward to being able to share this experience with the community!” said group spokesperson Alexandra Holmes.

The chinook fry were raised at the ALLCO Fish Hatchery in 2021. This is designed to be a fun-filled time, as ARMS will provide family activities in addition to the fry to be released. The conservation group will be joined by Adopt-A-Block, Nature Kids BC, and local artist in residence, Natalie Leduc.

ALLCO Fish Hatchery and BC Corrections staff, who partner with ARMS in the operation of the hatchery, will be there as well, to help with the release of the Chinook fry.

This is a free event for everyone and should be a fun day, said Holmes.

