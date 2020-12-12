Salvation Army kettle campaign only half way there

The ministry serving Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge hopes to reach its goal of $90,000 by Christmas

James Bobick of Maple Ridge made a donation to the Salvation Army kettle campaign outside the Save-On-Foods in the Westgate Shopping Centre on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is halfway to its fundraising goal this season.

The charitable organization has raised about $45,000 of its $90,000 goal with less than two weeks to go before Christmas.

There is still a ways to go, said fundraising coordinator Amelia Norrie, noting that people have been generous this year.

Next week, kettles will be at the two Royal Bank locations in Maple Ridge.

READ MORE: Safety key for this years Salvation Army kettle campaign in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

On Dec. 14, a kettle will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the RBC at 203rd Street and Lougheed Highway.

On Dec. 15, the kettle will be at the bank location along 224th Street and 119th Avenue during the same times.

Kettles will continue to be outside both Save-On-Foods locations, Staples, and Centra Lawyers at 20110 Lougheed Hwy., as well as Walmart along 224th Street in downtown Maple Ridge and the Thrifty Foods at the other end of Haney Place Mall, plus London Drugs at ValleyFair Mall.

READ MORE: Iconic Salvation Army fundraiser faces increased demand, challenges due to COVID-19

People can also donate through point-of-sale purchases at Canadian Tire, at 11969 200th St.

Norrie, though, is still in need of volunteers to staff the kettles, especially during the day.

She said there are about 275 hours still left to fill.

“People are really extending their generosity this year and so they are wanting to help us however they can,” said Norrie.

Even offices with a lot of foot traffic are willing to host kettles, she said.

To sign up as a volunteer for the kettle campaign email bellringer@saridgemeadows.com.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSalvation Army