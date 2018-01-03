Volunteers help the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign. (THE NEWS files)

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises close to $90,000

Ridge Meadows Ministries thanks volunteers.

The annual Kettle Campaign raised closed to $90,000 this past holiday season for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

The money raised, $86,295 in total, will go towards the Salvation Army’s meal program, said Sharon Scramstad, Kettle coordinator for Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Scramstad thanked all the volunteers who helped out on the Kettle Campaign this year.

“Without you and your willingness to volunteer, we would not be able to run this campaign, and support our meal program,” she added.

“Whether you did two hours or multiple shifts a week, it all is valuable and needed.”

Kettle shifts are generally two hours long. The Salvation Army recruits about 150 volunteers to fill some 2,000 hours over the holiday season.

Volunteers rang bells and sang Christmas carols at 11 locations across the city this year. They were part of an effort that saw more than 2,000 kettles across the country.

It ran from Nov. 17 to Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army’s 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign goal was to raise $100,000. It raised $86,000 the previous year.

Previous story
Whonnock wonderland
Next story
Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Just Posted

Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises close to $90,000

Ridge Meadows Ministries thanks volunteers.

School trustee says educators should go get Narcan

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows board member wants kits in schools

Maple Ridge farmland protector concerned about applications

Council though has attached conditions to small lot

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for shotgun killing in Edmonton

Shane Terry Tym of Chilliwack convicted of manslaughter in 2014 incident during a drug deal

Michelle Obama to speak in Vancouver

Former First Lady to give keynote address at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event Feb. 15

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Driver left to pay insurance deductible after snow smashes windshield

Michel Dionne was driving along Hwy. 1 when snow fell off the car in front of him

Lower Mainland condos, townhouses see 25 per cent price hike in 2017

Fraser Valley condos went up by 40 per cent, Greater Vancouver condos by 26 per cent

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Most Read