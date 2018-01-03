Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises close to $90,000

Volunteers help the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign. (THE NEWS files)

The annual Kettle Campaign raised closed to $90,000 this past holiday season for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

The money raised, $86,295 in total, will go towards the Salvation Army’s meal program, said Sharon Scramstad, Kettle coordinator for Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Scramstad thanked all the volunteers who helped out on the Kettle Campaign this year.

“Without you and your willingness to volunteer, we would not be able to run this campaign, and support our meal program,” she added.

“Whether you did two hours or multiple shifts a week, it all is valuable and needed.”

Kettle shifts are generally two hours long. The Salvation Army recruits about 150 volunteers to fill some 2,000 hours over the holiday season.

Volunteers rang bells and sang Christmas carols at 11 locations across the city this year. They were part of an effort that saw more than 2,000 kettles across the country.

It ran from Nov. 17 to Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army’s 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign goal was to raise $100,000. It raised $86,000 the previous year.